Taiwan detects 30 Chinese military aircraft and 9 navy vessels

The Taiwan Defence Ministry has detected 30 aircraft and nine navy vessels within the island nation’s designated territorial lines.Taiwan’s military reported on Wednesday that 30 Chinese military aircraft were detected around the island nation within a 24-hour window before the massive earthquake shook the capital of Taiwan. It has been described as one of the highest daily numbers so far in 2024 of Chinese jets entering Taiwan’s Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

The Taiwan Defence Ministry also detected nine navy vessels operating around the nation between 6am on Tuesday and the same time on Wednesday. Last month Taiwan detected 36 Chinese warplanes around the island within a 24-hour period. The highest daily count of 2024, with the uptick in “grey zone” incursions. 30 PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 20 of the aircraft entered Taiwan’s northern, middle line, and SW ADI

