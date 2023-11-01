Taiwan accuses Chinese military of sending 43 planes, seven ships near self-governing island

It said Taiwan had monitored the situation, scrambled jet fighters, dispatched ships and activated land-based missile systems, all standard responses to Chinese military activities, which include crossing into Taiwan's air-defence identification zone but not into its actual airspace.

China's military manoeuvres are seen as intended to break down Taiwanese morale, exhausting its pilots and other personnel and wearing down its equipment. General Zhang, who is also vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, which oversees the world's largest standing military, opened the three-day event in the absence of

The Beijing event, attended by military representatives from dozens of countries, was an occasion for China to project regional leadership and boost military cooperation. As of Wednesday, it appeared she had departed without holding any formal meetings with Chinese officials or speaking to the media.Alleged Chinese spy removed from Australia, ASIO director reveals at Five Eyes meeting'Seize this opportunity': Australian families in Gaza told to head to Rafah as border crossing opens

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRISBANETIMES: Kerr credits ‘amazing performance’ as eight-goal Matildas ready for TaiwanThe Matildas enjoyed a recovery session at the beach on Monday in Sam Kerr’s hometown of Perth as coach Tony Gustavsson considers a “mixed line-up” for his side’s third qualifier.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Chinese authorities crack down on stray dogs after a Rottweiler mauls a toddlerA shocking video of a Rottweiler mauling a 2-year-old girl in China has prompted a crackdown by local authorities on stray dogs that some argue has now gone too far.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Australian Winemakers Hopeful as Chinese Tariffs Review AnnouncedAustralian winemakers are hopeful as a review into wine tariffs that punished them is announced, potentially signaling an end to Chinese tariffs on Australian wines. However, a sales recovery to the mainland may take longer than expected.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Australian Prime Minister to Hold Talks with Chinese President and PremierThe Australian Prime Minister is set to visit China for talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, marking the first visit from an Australian leader in seven years. The visit is seen as a positive step for the two nations after a period of strained diplomatic relations.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Matildas lose three key players as they prepare to take on Chinese TaipeiThe Matildas are hoping to remain at the top of the table as they take on the Chinese Taipei. Wednesday night’s match at HBF Park will be the last of three Olympic qualifiers. Reportedly, all three games sold out as 60,000 fans packed Perth’s Optus Stadium last Sunday to watch the Matildas win 8-0.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Family fears jailed democracy advocate could die in Chinese prisonThe family of pro-democracy activist Dr Yang Hengjun has written to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, pleading with him to do everything he can to secure his release when the Prime Minister heads to China this weekend. They fear Dr Yang is being left to die.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕