Tahnee Sims Shares Heartbreaking Post One Month After Partner Johnny Ruffo's Death

Tahnee Sims has shared a heartbreaking post four weeks after her partner Johnny Ruffo died from cancer. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sims posted a beautiful picture of the two together, smiling and touching foreheads, with Ruffo’s arms wrapped around her. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Tahnee Sims breaks silence over loss of partner Johnny Ruffo. “One month without my best friend 🥺💔,” the post was captioned. Ruffo died on November 10 after an ongoing battle with brain cancer.

The news was confirmed by his family in a heartbreaking statement. “It is with a heavy heart that today we had to farewell our beloved Johnny,” it read. “Surrounded by his partner Tahnee and family, Johnny went peacefully with the support of some incredible nurses and doctors.” The statement went on to describe Ruffo as a “talented, charming and sometimes cheeky boy”. “Johnny was very determined and had a strong will,” his family said. “He battled all the way to the end and fought as hard as he could. “Such a beautiful soul with so much more to giv





