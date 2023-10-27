Tahiti surf tower sparks protests against Olympics ‘kooks’ before Paris 2024

Games organisers want to build larger judging tower on reefResidents of the tiny Tahitian village of Teahupo’o say they are considering more protests to stop Olympic organisers building a three-story aluminium tower on a reef where the surfing competition for the 2024 Paris Games

Surfers around the world were thrilled when the perfect wave in front of Teahupo’o was chosen for the 2024 Games surfing event despite its location in French Polynesia, almost 16,000km (10,000 miles) from Paris. Thehas long hosted some of the best contests on the professional World Surf League (WSL) tour, using a modest wooden tower for judges on the reef that is dismantled after every event.

“They have been using, judging, filming and doing lives from this actual tower for the professional WSL for the last 15 years,” Drollet said in a video message during a protest against the tower this month. “The impact and the risk are too important for only three days of contest.” headtopics.com

The WSL said it had used the existing tower “with the full support and approval of the Tahitian government”. “We believe it is important for Paris 2024 to engage with and listen to the local community as they contemplate their decisions related to the Olympic competition at this iconic wave,” it said in an emailed statement.

An online petition calling for the scrapping of plans for the 14-metre (45-foot) aluminium scaffolding and 800m service channel through the reef had gathered more than 100,000 signatures by Friday. “Our objective from the onset has been to minimise the impact this new tower has on Teahupo’o,” Paris 2024 said in a response, adding it wanted to work with residents and surfers to study “all possible options to improve the current project”.Aimata Levy, vice-president of environmental association Vai Ara O Teahupoo, said residents were waiting for a proper ecological impact report and are expecting to discuss their concerns with Paris 2024 organisers in coming days. headtopics.com

