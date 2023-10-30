Sydney Woman Unable to Create Airbnb Account Due to Facial Recognition Issue

Sydney woman Francesca Dias told her story to the panel on ABC’s Q+A, revealing she was left unable to make her own account due to an issue with the app’s AI.“So recently, I found that I couldn’t activate an Airbnb account basically because the facial recognition software couldn’t match two photographs or photo ID of me and so I ended up having my white male partner make the booking for me,” she said.

The panel were unanimous in condemning her treatment, but none said they were shocked at the incident. Photo: ABC Ms Dias’ story was not surprising to AI expert and founder of the Responsible Metaverse Alliance Catriona Wallace, who said it was a societal problem causing the issue.

“So it is staggering that this is still the case and it’s Airbnb. You would think a big, international, global company would get that s--- sorted, but they still haven’t.” “So because the technology is still new, I think it’s very easy for them to get very excited that it’s being implemented at all,” she said. headtopics.com

“ … I think this is one of those areas that really puts a spotlight on these biases … when it’s a little bit more hidden, it’s easy to ignore, but when it’s ‘I literally cannot use this service because the AI isn’t working’, then that really makes you go, we have a real problem here.”

