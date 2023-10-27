Sydney woman found guilty of sexually assaulting 14-year-old boy

A 46-year-old woman from Sydney’s eastern suburbs has been found guilty by a jury of the sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy.

The boy had alleged the woman said words to the effect of “don’t tell your father about this”, performed oral sex for 10 to 15 minutes and then straddled him and had intercourse for one hour and 20 minutes.The jury of eight men and four women retired to deliberate on Wednesday on the eighth day of the trial in Downing Centre District Court. Shortly before noon on Friday, they found the woman guilty of both counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child under 16.

Crown prosecutor Emma Blizard made a detention application following the verdicts, which was not opposed by the defence. “In those circumstances, I grant the application and bail is revoked,” Judge Sarah Hopkins said.The woman appeared in shock and started shaking, saying “no” and “I didn’t do this” before burying her head in her hands.on a Saturday in June 2022, telling her “you don’t understand what’s happened to me” and that he had been “raped” by the woman the previous year. headtopics.com

The 46-year-old woman pleaded not guilty to the charges. She admitted to kissing the boy for up to 20 seconds while drunk on a night in 2021, but denied oral and penetrative sex followed.During her two days in the witness box, the accused said the kiss with the boy “wasn’t like non-stop French kissing” and occurred after he leant in and kissed her neck. She claimed the boy had told her he loved her and rolled on top of her.

She said she felt his erection on her leg, which felt “awkward and wrong”, and she “snapped out” of her “irrational moment” and left.The prosecutor said the boy had been asked by police how he had felt about the incident when it was happening, and he “used the words shocked and excited”.“You might think that’s a pretty normal response that you might expect from a 14-year-old boy in the situation he was in,” the prosecutor said. “He said the morning after it happened he felt a bit disassociated . headtopics.com

