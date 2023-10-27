Sydney W Hotel sets new industry benchmark as high as its infinity pool

The glittering opening of the new $1 billion W Hotel in Sydney’s Darling Harbour, not only bumps up the volume of luxury accommodation but also signals to operators what offerings are needed to entice guests that now want an experience holiday, not just high-thread counted sheets.

“This is a billion-dollar project. So in Australian terms, outside a casino environment you don’t really have many hotels open to this scale and magnitude, but the owners are happy with the outcome, as is the operator,” Hunt said at the opening event last week.

There are 588 rooms and suites with an infinity pool on Level 29. Known as the Ribbon, it sits in the middle of the Western Distributor overpass and is home to the Imax theatre. After a series of mishaps with builders, it was finally opened on October 12.The hotel and hospitality sector is the second-largest employer of full-time and part-time staff after retail and was one of the hardest hit during the global pandemic, where all were forced to close. headtopics.com

The opening comes as Sydney’s hotel market is front-running the performance of the sector nationally, boasting occupancy above 75 per cent, an average daily rate above $300 and revenue per available room above $200, according to STR and Colliers.

This highlights the underlying strength of the sector and its reliance on a large domestic tourism base. But Hunt reiterated that more airline slots were needed into Australia to help drive the tourism recovery. headtopics.com

He said it was imperative for hotel operators to realise revenue gain in a market that has been impacted by a 20 per cent increase in hospitality wages since 2018 as well as the pressures to reduce carbon footprint and global events disrupting supply chains.

