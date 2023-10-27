Sydney turns over a new leaf and says goodbye to much-maligned plane trees

Community activists have long been calling for Sydney to follow Melbourne’s lead and phase out plane trees in the streets of the city.Community activists have long been calling for Sydney to follow Melbourne’s lead and phase out plane trees in the streets of the city.Plane trees, which account for almost 10% of the street and park trees across the whole City of Sydney but are the dominant species in some areas, have had their fair share of critics over the years..

As it grapples with how to preserve the city’s canopy cover in a changing climate with hotter conditions and longer periods of drought, the city is looking at changing the mix of trees and moving away from the plane tree.

“It’s really important in terms of managing urban heat that there isn’t a big loss in canopy cover from trees not being able to thrive at that point in time.” Experts went block by block and street by street to determine which species would be the most appropriate in conditions which, by 2050, would be hotter and more humid, with longer periods of drought. headtopics.com

‘Planting multiple species is a good strategy in terms of increasing diversity to mitigate pests and diseases,’ says John Siemon.The trees will be replaced with a mix of native species – such as bloodwoods, tulipwoods and ivory curls – and introduced deciduous species that still allow light to shine through on to homes in winter but are more resilient to heat and drought.

“Plane trees are a remarkably resilient species – they thrive under concrete and landscaped areas and they provide amazing shady avenues,” Siemon said.

