Sydney Trains warns of delays after 'network-wide communication issue'

"Please allow plenty of extra travel time due to a network-wide communications issue earlier," Sydney Trains wrote on X, formerly Twitter.Passengers are being urged to expect delays and to use transport apps for updates.

"Please allow plenty of extra travel time due to a network-wide communications issue earlier," Sydney Trains wrote on X, formerly Twitter.Passengers are being urged to expect delays and to use transport apps for updates.

Australia Headlines

Read more:

9NewsAUS »

Golf Australia could draw inspiration from world famous venue to save popular Sydney courseMoore Park Golf Course could be saved from being slashed in half by drawing inspiration from a famous links course in Scotland. Read more ⮕

Sydney man to face court over murder of underworld figure after extraditionA 22-year-old man will face court today in Melbourne after being charged over the murder of underworld figure Gavin "Capable" Preston. Read more ⮕

Wild scenes as tradies take over SydneyAn army of hundreds of tradies have descended on Sydney’s CBD demanding a ban on engineered stone. Read more ⮕

Lilie James, found dead at Sydney school, a young woman with the world at her feetThe 21-year-old was coaching students on Wednesday. Hours later, she was found dead at St Andrews Cathedral School, a brutal end to a life full of potential. Read more ⮕

Video captures moment windsurfer is body-slammed by whale at Sydney beachA humpback whale landed on top of Jason Breen, dragging him 20 to 30 feet below the water's surface Read more ⮕

‘I thought I was gone’: video captures whale body-slamming windsurfer at Sydney beachThe 55-year-old Newport resident was windfoiling at Mona Vale beach when a humpback whale soared out of the water and landed on top of him Read more ⮕