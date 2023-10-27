Sydney Trains announce network issue stopping trains on all lines

Sydney Trains and NSW TrainLink commuters have been urged to allow extra travel time as a communication issue stopped the entire network in its tracks on Friday morning. Commuter chaos is expected to continue for some time, with delays to be felt across all previously halted lines.

“All trains had been stopped at platforms or between stations,” Transport for NSW said just after 11am. Transport for NSW confirmed 24 routes are currently affected. “Allow plenty of extra travel time due to a network-wide communications issue,” it warned. “Trains may be stopping at different platforms and may be delayed. Stops may change at short notice. “Please listen for announcements and check information screens before getting on trains,” the department urged.

Australia Headlines

Read more:

7NewsSydney »

Sydney Trains warns of delays after 'network-wide communication issue'The issue, ﻿the exact nature of which is unclear, prompted the network to warn passengers that the current timetable may not run as expected. Read more ⮕

Golf Australia could draw inspiration from world famous venue to save popular Sydney courseMoore Park Golf Course could be saved from being slashed in half by drawing inspiration from a famous links course in Scotland. Read more ⮕

Australia-US relations: The full guest list for President Biden’s state dinner with AustraliaThe Bidens invited more than 300 guests, including business leaders, musicians, athletes and prominent Australian-Americans. Read more ⮕

Massive Attack guitarist Angelo Bruschini dead: Iconic band ‘devastated’7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

West Coast AFLW coach Michael Prior quits two weeks after ‘unacceptable’ fixture controversy7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Iconic chicken chain Red Rooster launches four new burgers: ‘This is the best hands down’7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕