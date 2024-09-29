Sydney Swans Need To Account For Repeat Grand Final Debacles

To lose one grand final by 10 goals is bad enough. To lose two in three years? Unacceptable and deeply troubling.. These are the areas the football club must review as they pick apart the carcass of another grand final embarrassment.No team reaches September without picking up a few bumps and bruises along the way. But just like in 2022, whenon the Swans in their 81-point loss to Geelong, another dice-roll on a hampered key forward resulted in snake eyes for Sydney.

That might be pure bad luck – maybe he would have seen out the game if that hit didn’t happen, maybe he would have gathered more than 14 possessions – but the reality is he has struggled in two grand finals now. Meanwhile, Brisbane star Lachie Neale was also carrying a heel problem and needed pain-killing injections to play for the past month, and said he felt something “snap” late in the game. He finished second in the Norm Smith Medal voting.

It might also be time for the Swans to wrestle with theirs, and ask themselves the hard question: is Longmire the man who can take them to the ultimate glory? The answer might very well be yes, but there surely needs to be some changes – perhaps some new assistant coaches, perhaps a new game plan, perhaps an external review to determine where the problems really lay.

Sydney Swans Brisbane Lions AFL Grand Final Player Injuries Coaching Decisions

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



smh / 🏆 6. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brisbane Lions to Triumph Over Sydney Swans in Grand FinalOur expert tipsters predict a thrilling Grand Final showdown between the Sydney Swans and Brisbane Lions, ultimately favoring the Lions for victory. The analysis delves into the strengths of both teams, highlighting the Lions' resilience, match-winners, and momentum.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Sydney Swans chair Andrew Pridham on finals, fans and Robin KhudaAndrew Pridham is vice chairman of asset manager MA Financial and chairman of AFL club Sydney Swans. “People don’t understand the stress, particularly at finals time.”

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

AFL grand final: How the Sydney Swans and Brisbane Lions achieved sustained successThe two Andrews who run the Sydney Swans and the Brisbane Lions say stability is the key to achieving an extended patch of sunshine in the AFL world.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Sydney key forward Logan McDonald missing from training as Swans prepare for AFL grand final7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Being a Sydney Swans fan helped me find myself againIn the fog of new motherhood, I found a sense of identity by cheering the red and white.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Sydney Swans fans’ high hopes soon turn sour as Brisbane Lions roar to victory‘Painful to watch’: Swans fans feel ‘lost’ after team suffers devastating defeat, once again

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »