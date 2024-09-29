Sydney Swans' Grand Final Woes Continue As Injured Star Fails To Deliver

To lose one grand final by 10 goals is bad enough. To lose two in three years? Unacceptable and deeply troubling.. These are the areas the football club must review as they pick apart the carcass of another grand final embarrassment.No team reaches September without picking up a few bumps and bruises along the way. But just like in 2022, whenon the Swans in their 81-point loss to Geelong, another dice-roll on a hampered key forward resulted in snake eyes for Sydney.

That might be pure bad luck – maybe he would have seen out the game if that hit didn’t happen, maybe he would have gathered more than 14 possessions – but the reality is he has struggled in two grand finals now. Meanwhile, Brisbane star Lachie Neale was also carrying a heel problem and needed pain-killing injections to play for the past month, and said he felt something “snap” late in the game. He finished second in the Norm Smith Medal voting.

It might also be time for the Swans to wrestle with theirs, and ask themselves the hard question: is Longmire the man who can take them to the ultimate glory? The answer might very well be yes, but there surely needs to be some changes – perhaps some new assistant coaches, perhaps a new game plan, perhaps an external review to determine where the problems really lay.

