Sydney Swans Fail To Turn Up In Grand Final Defeat

. The margin wasn’t as big, but the consequences were greater. The investigation into what went wrong must be unsparing.

Unlike in 2022, this was a grand final against another non-Victorian team. No one had a complaint about the home ground or home state advantage. . The inevitable review of what went wrong, which must be forensic and unsparing, cannot not look at the coach and ask what he and they could have done differently, as opposed to asking if he is the right person. They need to have the frank conversation with Longmire, and he needs to be frank with himself.They knew what to expect from this Lions side.

This all sounds like smug hindsight, but that is only because games like Saturday’s provide such clarity about the team and club. Coaches say you learn more from losses than wins, and when they are losses like this you learn a hell of a lot. The game was not lost in the Swans’ forward line – it was lost all over the ground – but the absence of anything from any key forward didn’t help. McDonald couldn’t move and Joel Amartey and Hayden McLean were barely more mobile, which didn’t help Sydney’s pressure.

Sydney Swans Brisbane Lions AFL Grand Final John Longmire Defeat

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



smh / 🏆 6. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sydney Swans fans’ high hopes soon turn sour as Brisbane Lions roar to victory‘Painful to watch’: Swans fans feel ‘lost’ after team suffers devastating defeat, once again

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Brisbane Lions to Triumph Over Sydney Swans in Grand FinalOur expert tipsters predict a thrilling Grand Final showdown between the Sydney Swans and Brisbane Lions, ultimately favoring the Lions for victory. The analysis delves into the strengths of both teams, highlighting the Lions' resilience, match-winners, and momentum.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

AFL grand final: How the Sydney Swans and Brisbane Lions achieved sustained successThe two Andrews who run the Sydney Swans and the Brisbane Lions say stability is the key to achieving an extended patch of sunshine in the AFL world.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Sydney key forward Logan McDonald missing from training as Swans prepare for AFL grand final7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Sydney Swans' Grand Final Woes Continue As Injured Star Fails To DeliverThe Sydney Swans suffered another devastating grand final loss, falling to Brisbane by 31 points. This defeat follows a similar result in 2022, raising concerns about the club's ability to perform on the biggest stage. The absence of star forward Lance Franklin due to an ankle injury was a significant factor, highlighting a recurring issue of key players being hampered by injury during crucial matches.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Sydney Swans hammer Port Adelaide to book spot in grand final7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »