Sydney Swamp Destroyed by Coal Mining, Scientifically Incapable of Restoration

From the moment you walk into Swamp 14 in the water catchment south of Sydney , it is clear that something is wrong.In the area of densest vegetation, where it should be wettest, thickets of ferns are dying off from lack of water. Where there was once a creek and waterfall, there is nothing but bare rock.
“Previously there was always debate about the impacts and the debate never progressed because of the lack of science,” says UNSW Professor William Glamore. “It’s like a Jenga effect,” Glamore says. “You pull out enough blocks and, all of a sudden, the whole tower collapses.”The peer-reviewed research supervised by Glamore, the principal research fellow at the Water Research Laboratory, and led by PhD candidate Joe Cairns was published in August in. The team measured groundwater, the flow of water, rainfall and other weather at several sites over several years. They found swamps drained rapidly once undermined.
Mining companies are largely focused on offsets. In the case of the Dendrobium mine affecting Swamp 14 and other upland swamps on the Woronora plateau, the mining company has transferred the 598-hectare Maddens Plains site just north of Wollongong to the NSW government for inclusion in the national park as a wildlife corridor.Coastal upland swamps and temperate highland peat swamps on sandstone in NSW: Woronora , Blue Mountains , Newnes , Budderoo , Gosford , and Penrose .
“When it dries out, peat burns extremely well, as a lot of people from Ireland and the United Kingdom know,” Wright says. “It’s taken 10,000 to 15,000 years to build up, and it’s gone forever.” The modern custodian of the catchment is WaterNSW. In a statement, it says underground mining in the area has occurred for 160 years, predating the protection of the area, but the specific method of longwall mining is more recent.
Coal Mining Environmental Damage Sydney Australia Swamp Destruction
