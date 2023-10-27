Sydney Sixers' Alyssa Healy ruled out for rest of the WBBL season as she recovers from finger surgery

Alyssa Healy will miss the rest of the Women's Big Bash League and is in a race against the clock to tour India after a dog bite badly injured one of her fingers.Alyssa Healy underwent surgery on her index finger less than a week ago after being bitten by her dog at homeHowever after meeting with surgeons she has been ruled out of the WBBL and has no set date to return to play

Healy visited surgeons for a second time late this week after the gruesome incident on Saturday night, in which she suffered a severed artery and some nerve damage. She has been told a return within the next five weeks to play for the Sydney Sixers in the WBBL is unrealistic, with no clear timeline beyond that.

The chief concern for medical staff remains avoiding any post-operation infection — a significant risk for the next week.Australia are due to play a day-night Test against India in Mumbai from December 21, meaning wicketkeeper Healy remains in some doubt to feature in that match."This is not the news I was hoping for because I love playing in the WBBL and I love the Sydney Sixers," Healy said. headtopics.com

If Healy was to miss part of the tour of India, it is likely Beth Mooney would take the gloves and another batter would be called into the team. Meg Lanning is expected to return to take the captaincy back off her long-term deputy Healy for that series, with Tahlia McGrath next in line if both are unavailable.

Healy had initially feared her career was at risk after she was bitten when putting her hands between her two dogs to break up a fight on Saturday night, describing the scenario as "like a crime scene".ABC Sport Daily is your daily sports conversation. We dive into the biggest story of the day and get you up to speed with everything else that’s making headlines. headtopics.com

"When I pulled my finger out initially, I thought I was in strife. But it's all gone smoothly at the moment.

abcnews »

