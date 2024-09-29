Sydney restaurants fined for breaching food safety standards have been named and shamed with culprits ranging from fast food giants to fine dining establishments.Restaurants across New South Wales fined for breaching food safety standards have been named and shamed with culprits copping infringements for food contamination, lack of cleanliness and even selling food to customers past the use-by-date.

About $90,000 worth of fines were dished out across New South Wales restaurants in the last three months, but one suburb’s establishments was notorious for breaching food safety. Fast food giants were repeat offenders, with Hungry Jacks in Leumeah copping a fine for “failing to maintain the food premises to the required standard of cleanliness” despite repeat warnings.Hungry Jacks in Leumeah repeatedly failed to keep food premises clean despite warnings. Picture: News Corp Australia.

In Chatswood, Hong Kong Kitchen was nabbed for “failing to store food in such a way that it is protected from the likelihood of contamination”.

