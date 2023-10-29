Sydney Religious Schools Welcome LGBTQ Pupils to Bring Same-Sex Dates to Year 12 Formal

Some of Sydney’s biggest single-sex religious schools say LGBTQ pupils are welcome to bring a romantic date to their year 12 school formal after aThat decision by St Ursula’s in Kingsgrove sparked the launch of an online petition which has garnered almost 5000 signatures, while Premier Chris Minns and NSW Education Minister Prue Car, and her federal counterpart Jason Clare, have all spoken out against the ban.

At Saint Ignatius’ College Riverview, principal Dr Paul Hine said it was up to students who they brought to their formal. A change.org petition that has garnered thousands of signatures is calling for Sydney’s St Ursula’s College to allow same-sex couples at the formal.

SCEGGS principal Jenny Allum said students were allowed to bring a guest of their choice to socials and formals.“Some bring a friend, some bring a partner and some choose not to bring anyone. The guest can be of any sex and there certainly isn’t an expectation that it is someone they are ‘romantically interested in’,” Allum said. headtopics.com

“The arrangements for these events are made at a school level in response to the needs of the local community,” he said.

Sydney turns over a new leaf and says goodbye to much-maligned plane treesTrees once described as ‘about as much use to our wildlife as concrete posts’ to gradually be phased out in favour of more drought-tolerant plants Read more ⮕

Sydney W Hotel sets new industry benchmark as high as its infinity poolThe glittering opening of the new $1 billion W Hotel in Sydney ’s Darling Harbour signals to operators what offerings are needed to entice guests that want an “experience holiday”. Read more ⮕

Botanic Gardens of Sydney researchers conduct genetic testing to help save Hunter Valley river red gums Sydney Botanic Gardens experts conduct genetic testing to help restore the only population of river red gums east of the Great Dividing Range. Read more ⮕

The Sydney Morning Herald’s Photos of the Week, October 26, 2023The best images from our award-winning photographers. Read more ⮕

Sydney’s late-night dining: Where you can still get a meal after dark Sydney has plenty of restaurants open late in the evening, but red tape, staffing costs and a lack of customers make it a struggle to keep the doors open. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Sydney rally calls for release of hostagesIsraeli ground forces enter Gaza; Netanyahu says war ‘will be difficult and long’; Saudi defence minister to visit White House. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕