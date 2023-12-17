Sydney mum raises awareness about child pedestrian fatalities

“It just takes one second.” Those are the words of Michelle McLaughlin, a Sydney mum raising awareness about the “national crisis” of child pedestrian fatalities in Australia. One second was more than enough for McLaughlin’s world to forever change, when her four-year-old son Tom was fatally struck by a four-wheel-drive in 2014. Almost 10 years on, McLaughlin can recount the horror “like it was yesterday”.

It was January 6, 2014, the first day of a family holiday on the NSW Central Coast when Tom was helping his grandparents, sister and dad get ready to head down to the beach. “They were walking up the driveway with their little boogie boards that he got for Christmas from Santa, so he was excited about that,” McLaughlin told 7NEWS.com.au. “That’s when it happened. He took two steps sideways, which was easy to do off the council verge ... and it just took second





