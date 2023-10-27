Sydney man denies intimidating teens who displayed Israeli flag

A Sydney man has denied intimidating four teenagers who displayed an Israeli flag in the eastern suburbs, after he was ordered to front court despite his lawyer’s attempts for him to avoid the media.

Police allege Al-Taay verbally threatened the group of teenagers who had the flag on a vehicle on Bellevue Road in Bellevue Hill about 6.30pm on October 9, days after the Israeli-Hamas conflict erupted in the Middle East.

A frame from video footage allegedly showing Abdullah Al-Taay threatening a group of teens who had an Israeli flag. “The young people were going about their business, they were affixing an Israeli flag to their motor vehicle … when the driver of the vehicle stopped and started to threaten them,” she said. headtopics.com

“He is not absent, he is present in the vicinity … he is in a vehicle parked downstairs,” Javed said.“He’s reluctant to make an appearance of all the media that remains outside.”The deputy registrar said Al-Taay should be present and “come up”, and he appeared minutes later inside court when his lawyer reiterated the not guilty pleas. Al-Taay did not respond to questions as he left court and appeared to film the media on his phone.

