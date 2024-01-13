Sydney Landlord Pressures Single Mother to Move Out of Rental Home

Fiona was pressured by the landlord to move out of her Sydney rental apartment three months before her lease was due to end. Fiona told that landlord needed to move into Arncliffe flat, which was then relisted for $300 more a week when Fiona moved out. A Sydney landlord put pressure on a single mother to leave her rental home after just nine months, eventually relisting the property at $300 more a week when the tenant’s lease expired.

Fiona*, who has two children, last year rented a two-bedroom apartment in Arncliffe for $690 a week through agency Century 21. In April, three months before her lease was scheduled to end, she was called by her real estate agent and told the owner needed to move back in as they were experiencing financial difficulties. In desperation, Fiona offered an immediate $55 rent increase in an attempt to stay in the property when her lease expired, which was rejected





