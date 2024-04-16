Sydney Driver Arrested for Speeding and Drug Use

The 22-year-old Sydney driver of orange Ford Mustang allegedly told police he was "just driving" when he was pulled over in Bathurst about 6pm on Saturday.

Conrod Straight is part of the iconic ﻿Bathurst 1000 racing circuit, which is open to the public as a 60km/h tourist drive when no race events are scheduled.Police pulled over an orange mustang that was allegedly travelling at 170km/h on Conrod Straight at Mount Panorama. Police alleged the ﻿Kellyville man tested positive for cannabis in a drug test and returned a negative roadside breath test.

"He was conveyed to Bathurst Police Station where the secondary oral fluid drug test also returned positive to Cannabis," NSW Police Force said on Facebook.Police allege he was travelling at 170 km/h and then reduced his speed to 164km/h. The young man was charged with ﻿driving at a speed dangerous to the public, pending a charge in relation to a drug analysis.He was given a notice to appear before Bathurst Local Court.

Sydney Driver Speeding Drug Use Arrest

