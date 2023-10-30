Sydney Council Urges Residents to Avoid Synthetic Spiderwebs in Halloween Decorations

According to Waverley Council – which covers suburbs like ﻿Bondi, Bronte, Vaucluse and Dover Heights – the popular decoration can be particularly devastating for small birds.READ MORE:A Sydney council is encouraging its residents to avoid using synthetic spiderwebs in their Halloween decorations. (Waverley Council)

"Birds often use real spider silk for building their nests but can't tell the difference between genuine silk and artificial webbing," it said in a Facebook post. "This can lead to distressing situations where birds become trapped and injured (or worse) in fake cobwebs."So please also ensure your decorations don't blow away and create hazards in local parks or trees, and are disposed of responsibly soon after the event.

"Let's all ensure our spooky festivities in Waverley are not only entertaining, but also respect and protect our local wildlife."

