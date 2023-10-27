Sydney commuters to face major service disruptions after network-wide error

Trains on Friday morning were held for at least 20 minutes for safety reasons following the glitch, which led to further scheduled services being disrupted until about 11am.

Sydney Trains said information display screens on platforms were also relaying the wrong travel information. The disruption is expected to continue during the Friday afternoon rush hour.Stops & platforms may change at short notice and journeys will take longer.In a social media alert posted before midday, the rail operator urged travellers to consider other modes of transport for the day while the issues are resolved.

“Please allow plenty of extra travel time due to a network-wide communications issue earlier,” Sydney Trains wrote on X.“Delay travel if possible or considering using other transport.” Commuters have also been told to reconfirm train schedules with station staff and listen to announcements, as service updates are expected to change at short notice. headtopics.com

Read more:

SkyNewsAust »

Body found in water as police search for man wanted over death of Sydney school coachSt Andrew’s Cathedral school water polo coach Lilie James was found dead with serious head wounds late on Wednesday night Read more ⮕

Body found during search for man wanted in connection to Sydney water polo coach’s deathInvestigators have been searching for a man wanted for questioning, following the death of his colleague at a Sydney school. Read more ⮕

Craft beer and cheese boxes: Swans tap into something ‘uniquely Sydney’ to draw AFLW crowdsClub boasts highest average attendance so far this season with food offerings and kids’ activities credited for attracting fans Read more ⮕

Body found off Sydney cliffs as search resumes for Paul ThijssenPolice are conducting an operation at Diamond Bay after resuming their search for Thijssen, who has been missing since the body of his colleague was found in the gym bathroom of St Andrew’s Cathedral School. Read more ⮕

Body found off Sydney cliffs as search resumes for Paul ThijssenPolice are conducting an operation at Diamond Bay after resuming their search for Thijssen, who has been missing since the body of his colleague was found in the gym bathroom of St Andrew’s Cathedral School. Read more ⮕

Body found as police search for slain Sydney woman's missing colleagueA﻿ body has been found in the waters off a Vaucluse reserve where police have been conducting a search in connection with the death of a young Sydney woman. Read more ⮕