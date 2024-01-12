Sydney community outraged as local bakery denied lease renewal

A Sydney community has said a local bakery has been treated “unfairly” after it was denied a lease renewal. Classic Bakery in Winston Hills, in the city’s west, announced through an in-store sign that its lease had not been renewed, and it would cease trading on February 9. “Building management has decided not to renew our lease,” the bakery said. “Unfortunately, we had no say in this decision. “It has been our pleasure serving you and this community for the last 28 years.

” The site, in Winston Hills Mall, is set to be replaced by a Bakers Delight store. A petition has been launched by locals, outraged over the closure of the “beloved local business ... facing an unjust situation”. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and they should be treated fairly,” organiser Adhitan Sivapathasuntharam said. “We cannot stand by while a valued member of our community is treated this way. “Let us stand together and demand fair treatment for Winston Hills Classic Bakery from the mall managemen





