Sydney coach shocked by Vidosic’s sacking

Under Vidosic, City also conceded six goals in last season’s embarrassing A-League grand final loss to Central Coast Mariners, While the veteran mentor held on to his job after that debacle, there was no coming back from the disaster in Adelaide, with City – who are bottom of the A-League ladder with no points after two matches – moving quickly to replace Vidosic with former Reds coach Aurelio Vidmar.Corica’s Sly Blues have also started their A-League campaign with two losses, meaning Friday night’s clash between City and Sydney is an unlikely bottom-of-the-table battle.

“It’s going to be a tough match after what’s happened with Rado, and a new coaching coming in, so you just don’t know what’ going to happen in terms of how long he’s had to change things around, but we’ll be ready,” said Corica, who sympathised with Vidosic, a former Sydney FC assistant coach.However, what Corica does know is that City will be well prepared under his former Socceroos teammate Vidmar.

“`Viddy’s’ got a lot of experience in the A-League and overseas. Normally when a new coach comes in, you get that reaction that you’re looking for from the players,” he said.And “ready” from the opening whistle following last week’s 3-0 loss to Brisbane Roar at Suncorp Stadium, where the Sydneysiders conceded a goal in the first minute.

The defeat continued the Sky Blues’ poor start to their A-League campaign after a 2-0 home loss to Melbourne Victory the week before.“We’ve been way too stretched defensively,” the Sydney coach said.“Whether there’s been a hangover from the Cup, I don’t know, but we haven’t been the same defensively.”

