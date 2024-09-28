Swans Captain Rampe: Feeling Worse Than 2022 Grand Final Loss

Once again, Swans fans are waking up ruing what could’ve been. Acting Sydney captain Dane Rampe admitted his club’s 60-point mauling at the hands of the Brisbane Lions has left him with a worse feeling than after the Swans ’ similarly anaemic grand final loss to Geelong two years ago.

While the Cats were clearly the standout side in 2022, all the way to their 81-point win over Sydney in the decider, Rampe felt this season’s Swans were that team, claiming the minor premiership before earning swift passage to the big one by beating Greater Western Sydney in the qualifying final and Port Adelaide in the preliminary final.

