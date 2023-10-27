SVG fires first shot as ‘plans out the window’ at wet Gold Coast track

SVG & Kosteki in shootout for lead | 01:22Shane van Gisbergen has thrown down the gauntlet to series leader Brodie Kostecki after posting the fastest practice time at a wet Gold Coast 500.

But the most impressive effort of Friday belonged to Erebus Motorsport’s Will Brown who has returned to racing just 18 days after back surgery. Brown, who sits third in the championship race, confirmed he underwent a discectomy after the Bathurst 1000 as he battled back and leg pain for the past 10 months.“It’s not back to 100 per cent the actual wound where they’ve cut, but I’ve definitely relieved a lot of pain down my leg.Shane van Gisbergen was all smiles after the fastest time on the Gold Coast.

Van Gisbergen said he was happy to have early car speed on a weekend where he needs points to stay in touch with Kostecki. “All the plans went out the window when it rained 30 seconds before it got going,” van Gisbergen said of the second practice. headtopics.com

