Liberal MP Paul Fletcher called the Prime Minister “Airbus Albo” in a tweet, claiming he would rather jet off to the US than front up to question time. “It’s making it sound like it is a frivolous holiday to the US when in fact it was a state dinner with Joe Biden while you have got eight of your frontbenchers in the UK at the moment,” Ms Jayes said.Ms Ley criticised the Prime Minister for giving the parliament almost “no notice” before cancelling a week of sittings in parliament.

“Why would you leave that cancellation to the last minute? And he also went overseas and left Richard Marles as deputy in charge once before,” she said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘Sickened by it’: Dr Jordan Peterson recounts ‘instant feeling’ following Hamas attacksDr Jordan Peterson has revealed what his 'instant feeling' was when he first heard Hamas terrorists had undertaken brutal attacks against Israelis last month, stating he was 'sickened by it'.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘Cringe’: Don Lemon dresses up as Kamala Harris for HalloweenFormer CNN host Don Lemon has faced backlash online after dressing up as Vice President Kamala Harris for Halloween this year, wearing a wig, blue pantsuit, and pearls. Lemon's fiancé, real estate adviser Tim Malone, joined him by dressing as President Joe Biden, complete with grey hair, a dark blue suit, and a light blue tie.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Farmers critical of Victorian govt’s plans for solar farm on prime agricultural landNational Farmers Federation President David Jochinke has criticised the Victorian government’s plans for a solar farm on prime agricultural land. 570 hectares of prime farmland at Meadow Creek in Victoria could be transformed into one of the largest solar farms in Australia.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Gaza experiencing ‘very significant ongoing suffering’ amid Israel-Hamas warForeign Affairs Assistant Minister Tim Watts says there is “very significant ongoing suffering” in Gaza amid Israel’s war against Hamas. There have been calls – including from Foreign Minister Penny Wong – for a humanitarian pause to allow food, water, medicine and other essential supplies to reach the people of Gaza.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: United States made it ‘perfectly clear’ it supports Israel’s efforts to ‘destroy’ HamasFormer foreign minister Alexander Downer says Americans were “completely right” to throw all of their weight behind the Israelis following the October 7 massacre of Israelis by Hamas.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Education reform starts with ‘investing in teachers’: Prue CarNew South Wales Deputy Premier Prue Car hopes a $10 million campaign aimed at driving teacher recruitment will “reform the education system”. The ‘Be That Teacher’ campaign features teachers from around Australia sharing a moment in their career that made them realise how valuable teaching was.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕