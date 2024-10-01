Suspicious Attack Leaves Young Seal Dead On Victorian Beach

Experts are investigating a suspicious attack on a young fur seal that had to be euthanised after sustaining severe injuries on an eastern Victoria n beach.

It's understood the seal was unharmed and resting in the morning, but about 6pm that evening the same passerby returned to the beach and found the animal had sustained facial wounds and serious back injuries.A member of the public contacted Victoria's Marine Response Unit with a report of an beached juvenile fur seal at Lake Bunga beach near Lakes Entrance.

A vet assessed the seal and found it had a spinal ﻿fracture and several rib fractures and made the decision to euthanise the animal due to the severity of its injuries.﻿Experts at Melbourne Zoo will now conduct a necropsy on the seal to better understand the injuries which led to its death.

Seal Attack Victoria Beach Injuries Euthanized

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



9NewsSyd / 🏆 23. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Issue with the rules’: Ricciardo’s swan song leaves F1 suspicious over awkward title race dilemmaFormula 1: Ted Kravitz has paid a touching tribute to Daniel Ricciardo as reports circulate he's set to be replaced by Liam Lawson.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Ambulance ramping leaves Victorian regions without paramedics as state grapples with ongoing issueAmbulance ramping in Victoria is leaving some regions without emergency services and the problem is only getting worse.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Victorian building unions threaten strike action over ‘sustained attack’ on pay dealsFair Work Commission has delayed new proposed agreements to check employers have not been coerced into them

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

‘We are isolated, tired, scared’: pager attack leaves Lebanon in shockAnger and nervousness abound on the Lebanese-Israeli border as uncertainty surrounds Hezbollah’s next move

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Dreamworld tiger attack leaves woman in hospitalA Gold Coast tiger handler has been mauled by one of the animals at the theme park.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Dreamworld tiger attack leaves woman in hospitalA Gold Coast tiger handler has been mauled by one of the animals at the theme park.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »