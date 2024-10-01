Suspicious Attack Leaves Young Seal Dead On Victorian Beach

Experts are investigating a suspicious attack on a young fur seal that had to be euthanised after sustaining severe injuries on an eastern Victoria n beach.
It's understood the seal was unharmed and resting in the morning, but about 6pm that evening the same passerby returned to the beach and found the animal had sustained facial wounds and serious back injuries.A member of the public contacted Victoria's Marine Response Unit with a report of an beached juvenile fur seal at Lake Bunga beach near Lakes Entrance.
A vet assessed the seal and found it had a spinal fracture and several rib fractures and made the decision to euthanise the animal due to the severity of its injuries.Experts at Melbourne Zoo will now conduct a necropsy on the seal to better understand the injuries which led to its death.
Seal Attack Victoria Beach Injuries Euthanized
Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »
Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »
Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »