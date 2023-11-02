Suspected 'glitch' turns out to be Sydney mum's $1 million lotto win

The North Sydney woman held one of two division one winning entries in draw 4335 which was drawn yesterday. "I woke up this morning and I noticed I had an email notifying me to check my Monday and Wednesday lotto ticket," she said.A Sydney mum who won a $1 million lotto prize today initially doubted her luck and thought there was a system error. (The Lott)"I purchase tickets into the draw occasionally, maybe every couple of weeks because you never know what could happen."

The woman said she would use her winnings to settle her finances and treat her children to a holiday.View GalleryCall the National Gambling Helpline on 1800 858 858; use online counselling; find information about help services in your state or territory; get information and support for family and friends; get information about how to talk with someone about their gambling; or contact Gamblers Anonymous.

