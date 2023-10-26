Suspect in fatal shooting of 18 people at bowling alley in Maine still at large

Authorities carried out a multistate search on land and water Thursday for a US Army reservist who they say killed 18 people and wounded 13 in a mass shooting at a bowling alley and bar that sent panicked patrons scrambling under tables and behind bowling pins and gripped the entire state of Maine in fear.

She knew someone killed at the bar and another person injured who needed surgery. “I’m still working because I can work from home. My husband canceled his jobs today to stay home with me. We’re praying for everyone,” Stevens said through tears. Authorities launched a multistate search for Card on land and water.

Read more:

7NewsAustralia »

Police seek suspect after mass shooting in MaineAt least 22 people have been killed in another US mass shooting, this time in Lewiston in the state of Maine. A suspect has been identified. The man is understood to be a 40 year old firearms instructor at a nearby Reserve base. Read more ⮕

Australia-US relations: The full guest list for President Biden’s state dinner with AustraliaThe Bidens invited more than 300 guests, including business leaders, musicians, athletes and prominent Australian-Americans. Read more ⮕

Police took Army reservist suspected in Maine killings for evaluation after erratic behaviour in JulyA US Army reservist suspected of killing at least 18 people in Maine had been taken by police for an evaluation after military officials became concerned that he was acting erratically in mid-July. Read more ⮕

At least 22 dead in Maine shootings, gunman at largeAt least 22 people were killed and 'many, many more' were injured in shootings in the city of Lewiston, Maine Wednesday evening, city officials reported, overwhelming local hospitals with gunshot victims. Read more ⮕

Maine shootings: at least 16 reported dead in Lewiston as residents told to take shelterPolice order people to shelter in place as they respond to reports of mass shootings at at least two locations in Lewiston; medical center says it is responding to a ‘mass casualty event’ Read more ⮕

At least 22 dead and dozens injured in Maine shooting spreeState police in Lewiston, the state’s second-largest city, confirmed an active shooter had attacked a restaurant and bowling alley. Read more ⮕