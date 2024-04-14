Survivor of Childhood Abuse: A Journey of Healing and Resilience

‘It is difficult because you still have a bond with your mother. So I can understand why you feel so conflicted.’‘It is difficult because you still have a bond with your mother. So I can understand why you feel so conflicted.’emotionally fragile. I took on a parental role from the age of around 11, trying to manage my dad’s moods, keep my mum’s spirits up and take care of my younger brother. Mum often leanresponsible for her stability. We were often punished in cruel ways.
Mum has developed a deteriorating health condition. She is fragile and will need support. I feel conflict between wanting to do the right thing and how challenging it is to be in her company. It is exhausting and anxiety-provoking. I can feel myself being pulled back into my old ways of coping, such as allowing my anorexia to resurface.
It won’t just be the wider family’s judgment that makes your decision hard, it is difficult because you still have a bond with her of sorts. So I can understand why you feel so conflicted. If you want to help, then manage her care from a distance and don’t risk compromising the life you have worked so hard to build by getting sucked into her orbit once more.
Your wider family does not seem to understand what it was like for you and your brother growing up, nor the legacy it has left you with and why you both need, for the sake of your health, the boundaries you have managed to put in place. If it doesn’t feel safe to confide in these people, then I would encourage you to maintain a distance from them, too.
Other people can find it hard to understand why we may still be afraid after the dangers have passed, because the effects of trauma are often misunderstood. You can tell yourself you are now safe and in charge of your own life, but that won’t necessarily reach the part of you that still feels overwhelmed by your mother. “The body,” as Bessel van der Kolk reminds us in the title of his book about the effects and treatment of trauma, “keeps the score.
