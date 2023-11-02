Surprising detail in rate hike nightmare

The more significant increase in the value of new investor borrowing in September, up 2 per cent to $9bn, pushed the aggregate value of new household borrowing higher. Typically, changes to interest rates take about 12 to 18 months to flow through the economy to fully impact households and businesses. This delayed impact means that new home loans are expected to continue growing slowly in the coming months.

Households with surging repayments could face a further squeeze if the RBA hikes rates at its Melbourne Cup Day meeting. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Max Mason-HubersSeparate ABS figures on Wednesday revealed a decline in new dwelling approvals – a leading indicator of construction activity – with total dwelling approvals falling 4.6 per cent in September to 13,144.

Responding, NAB economists said while Australia’s soaring migration intake had reduced available dwellings, a structural shortage of housing supply existed before international borders reopened in 2022.

In the last 12 months, Australia’s population grew by 600,000 while dwelling approvals hit just 167,000, below 2019 levels. According to RBA analysis, average household sizes fell to about 2.5 people per dwelling between 2020 and 2022 and increased the total demand for new dwellings by 120,000.

On Wednesday, fresh house price data from CoreLogic covering Australia’s capital cities showed annual growth lifted to 6.8 per cent.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Star’s surprising fear in wake of brain injuryEmilia Clarke has revealed the surprising fear that ran through her mind in the days after surviving her first brain aneurysm.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: The Block judges’ surprising predictionThis year’s series of The Block has proven to be one of the show’s most controversial yet.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Childcare costs decreased by 13 per cent in the September quarterChildcare costs decreased by 13 per cent in the September quarter Anthony Albanese has announced. This is a result of the government’s $23 billion cost-of-living relief rollout.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Coco Gauff cruises past Ons Jabeur in first match of WTA FinalsThe 19-year-old American took just 57 minutes to beat the Tunisian 6-0, 6-1, while Poland’s Iga Świątek defeated Czech Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (3), 6-0

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: RBA: Economists call at least one rate rise, push back first rate cut dateThirty-three out of 35 economists polled expect a Cup Day rate rise, and nine predict the RBA cash rate peaks at 4.6 per cent.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: West Gippsland’s rubbish runner keen to be first to cash in containersYouTube star Beau Miles picks up the cans and bottles that drivers chuck out of cars.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕