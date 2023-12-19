Surgeon warns of increasing road toll in Australia

On the front lines of treating the aftermath of car accidents in Western Sydney, surgeon Dr John Crozier does not see the road toll as just a statistic. 'We call it a toll. It's actually a tragedy,' Dr Crozier said. 'The cumulative effect of 100 dead every month, and 100 hospitalised every day — it's an epidemic. A tragic epidemic.' Five years ago, Dr Crozier helped lead the inquiry into the National Road Safety Strategy.

Since then, he says, there's been backsliding on proven methods to reduce the road toll. 'We can't ignore the facts, and we are seeing a significant increase in death rates around the country,' Dr Crozier said. For much of the past four decades, Australia made steady progress on the road toll — from 2,800 people died in road accidents in 1989 to 1,094 by October 2020. By November this year, 1,253 people had been killed in road accidents in the previous 12 months — a 6.3 per cent increase compared to the previous year. 'What we're seeing around the country in pretty much every state and territory is the numbers are going up instead of down.





