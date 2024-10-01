Surge in Donations Amid Rising Need for Non-Food Aid as Australians Struggle with Cost of Living

There's been a 40 per cent surge in the value of goods donated to charities in the last financial year - the highest on record. New data has also revealed the need for non-food aid has never been higher, as Australians continue to grapple with the cost-of-living crisis.

“When most people think of homelessness, they do picture a man on the street with a brown paper bag asking for money but what we know is that rough sleeping makes up less than seven per cent of homelessness, and the other 93 per cent are the men, women and children, and others, that you can't see.” New research by the not-for-profit Good360 shows 82 per cent of charities say community demand for essential non-food aid is at an all-time high.

In an effort to help, Good 360 is trying to salvage more of the estimated 2.5 billion dollars of unsold household goods that go to waste around Australia every year.

Cost Of Living Charity Donations Non-Food Aid Homelessness

