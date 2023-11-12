Support for Indigenous treaty-making and truth-telling commission declines among voters

Only a third of voters believe the federal government should pursue a treaty-making process with Indigenous Australians or establish a “truth-telling” commission, with support for the remaining ambitions of the Uluru Statement languishing in the aftermath of the Voice referendum. Exclusive findings from the Resolve Political Monitor, conducted for this masthead, show support for treaty processes has nosedived from 58 per cent in October to 33 per cent this month.

Voters have turned against the idea of the federal government pursuing treaty processes with Indigenous Australians in the aftermath of the Voice defeat. The third pillar of the Uluru Statement – the call for a truth-telling process run by a Makarrata Commission to record the history and treatment of Indigenous Australians since colonisation – is languishing at 35 per cent support, a 1 per cent increase since the national vote that is within the margin of error. Thirty-one per cent are opposed, while 34 per cent of voters are undecide





