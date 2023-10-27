Superquiz and Target Time, Friday, October 27

Find words of four letters or more. Every word must include the centre letter and each letter is used once only. Find at least one nine-letter word. No colloquial or foreign words, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural words ending in “s”. Solution list is not exhaustive.Yesterday’s Target Time:

aioli, asci, cilia, claim, coil, coulis, ilia, iliac, ilium, laic, loci, mail, malic, MALICIOUS, mica, milia, milo, miso, mosaic, music, musical, oculi, sail, salmi, silica, sial, silo, sima, slim, social, soil, soli, sulci.

Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang dies aged 68Xi Jinping’s one-time political rival died suddenly of a heart attack on Friday morning. Read more ⮕

