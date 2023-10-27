HEAD TOPICS

Superquiz and Target Time, Friday, October 27

Trivia buffs: test your knowledge with today’s interactive superquiz and target.

Find words of four letters or more. Every word must include the centre letter and each letter is used once only. Find at least one nine-letter word. No colloquial or foreign words, capitalised nouns, apostrophes or hyphens. No verbs or plural words ending in “s”. Solution list is not exhaustive.Yesterday’s Target Time:

aioli, asci, cilia, claim, coil, coulis, ilia, iliac, ilium, laic, loci, mail, malic, MALICIOUS, mica, milia, milo, miso, mosaic, music, musical, oculi, sail, salmi, silica, sial, silo, sima, slim, social, soil, soli, sulci.

