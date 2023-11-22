Supermarkets Rethink Self-Checkout Machines Amid Shoplifting and Mistakes

Cost-of-living pressures have encouraged shoplifting at the same time as the self-checkout machines are making mistakes, leading to a rethink at some supermarkets. The kiosks have saved corporate chains money on retail wages – but come at a price for our shared sense of community and replacing them with living, breathing, talking, thinking human cashiers. Hooray! In a world that seems to leap, minute by minute, from one dystopian scenario to another, this is happy news.

Even better is that it’s not just Britain that’s trading in the automated misery chant of “unexpected items in the bagging area” for a trumpet of hope. CNN reports that including Costco, Walmart and Wegmans are also rethinking the loveless use of machines that can not tell an avocado from a banana no matter how loud you yell with frustration at it





