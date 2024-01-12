Supermarket Sector Requires Fundamental Reform Beyond Code Of Conduct Review

If Australian consumers and suppliers are to realise the benefits of real choice, our supermarket sector requires fundamental reform that goes way beyond a Code Of Conduct review. This week, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: “We’ve made looking after consumers a key priority over the past 18 months, and we’ll keep looking at every option to make sure Australians aren’t paying more than they should or getting less than they deserve.

If there are further steps that are needed, then the government will not hesitate to take action.” This last sentence is vital to ensuring changes take place because only focusing on a review of the Code will not pick up all the relevant issues. As a starting point, we need to understand that the Code represents stunningly poor public policy. Remember, it was put in place in response to the appalling treatment by the supermarkets of their suppliers: pay us money now, to which we are not entitled under any contract, with an explicit or implied threat of being delisted. For starters, there are no penalties applied if the Code is breached





brisbanetimes » / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Usman Khawaja's Protest Against ICC's Code of ConductAustralian cricketer Usman Khawaja's ongoing battle with the ICC over wearing symbols and slogans advocating for human rights in Gaza.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Best Supermarket Buys in Australia of 2023Consumer experts from CHOICE have rounded up the top 10 household items that shone above the rest after putting a slew of products to the test to find the best bang for your buck.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Labor calls for tougher rules on supermarket pricesSupermarkets could face tougher rules on how they set prices or stiffer penalties from consumer complaints, with the Albanese government arguing big retailers should be passing on savings in grocery bills in a cost-of-living crisis.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Peter Dutton Calls for Parents and Teachers to Promote Mining Sector to ChildrenFederal opposition leader Peter Dutton encourages parents and teachers to talk to children about the positive impact of the mining sector. He criticizes teachers who shame students with parents working in mining.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australia's Productivity Collapse Linked to Hospitality Sector ReopeningNew research suggests that Australia's productivity collapse may have been caused by the reopening of the hospitality sector after COVID-19. Businesses with women on their boards are more likely to profitably adopt breakthroughs such as artificial intelligence. Despite recent improvements, the nation still faces challenges in improving living standards.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Federal funding for Victoria's Suburban Rail Loop project referred to Auditor GeneralThe federal government's contribution to Victoria's controversial Suburban Rail Loop project has been referred to the Auditor General, accusing the Albanese government of "signing a blank cheque" for a project that "just doesn’t stack up". The Auditor General has been asked to conduct a probe into federal funding for the Victorian government’s controversial Suburban Rail Loop.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »