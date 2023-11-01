Superannuation: Customer service complaints jump 32pc in 2022-23

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority recorded a 136 per cent jump in complaints in this area. He was forced out of work in August 2022 after sustaining neck and shoulder injuries during his 37-year career. He said he submitted his claim for TPD in March, but the claim was not submitted to insurer TAL until July.

“ has been pretty poor. I think they need to be able to talk to their customers, or in my case, their solicitors.” Some customers forced to wait more than a year to have policies or super paid out, he said, the consequences of which “can be pretty catastrophic” as living costs rose.“We need more minimum standards around key parts of the customer service process. The only way to create in a market that doesn’t have high levels of consumer engagement is to mandate it.”

But acting shadow treasurer Jane Hume said Labor had failed to give the financial services industry the tools it needed to better advise customers.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FINANCIALREVIEW: Stephen Jones warns that superannuation funds ‘not good enough’ at customer service, retirement preparednessSpeaking at The Australian Financial Review Super & Wealth Summit on Tuesday, Stephen Jones will slam funds’ current customer service as “unresponsive”.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Man, 81, faces court accused of stealing more than $900K meant for superannuation, investments and loanPolice in South Australia allege that between 2015 and 2022, Robert Wayne Collins was acting in a position of trust when he was paid the money by several people.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Elderly Man Accused of Stealing Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars from Superannuation FundsAn 81-year-old man in Hackham is facing charges of stealing money from people who believed they were investing in their superannuation funds. Robert Wayne Collins is accused of aggravated theft and dishonest dealing, with a thorough financial investigation requested by prosecutors. The alleged incidents occurred between August 2015 and March 2022.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Criticism of the Better Targeted Superannuation Concessions BillThe federal government's proposed Better Targeted Superannuation Concessions Bill is facing criticism for adding complexity and unintended consequences to the superannuation system. The legislation imposes a new tax on superannuation balances exceeding $3 million, without considering homeownership status or wealth held outside super. Small business owners, farmers, and individuals with large super balances may be negatively affected. Taxing individuals on unrealized or potential earnings is seen as fundamentally wrong.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Australia's Compulsory Superannuation System Faces Challenges in Managing Retirement FundsAustralia's compulsory superannuation system, which has created a large savings pool over the past three decades, is facing challenges in adequately managing retirement funds. As millions of Australians are set to retire in the next decade, the industry is being urged to improve service standards and effectively communicate with members.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Superannuation: ex-girlfriend may get funds despite ‘drifting off’ when dad got illThe trustee of a leading public offer fund is refusing to pay the children of a man who thought he’d got his affairs in order before he died.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕