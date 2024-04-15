Sunrisers Hyderabad set new record with highest-ever IPL total

Sunrisers Hyderabad amassed 287-3 for the highest-ever Indian Premier League total and beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs on a Tuesday full of records and featuring a century by Travis Head .

Skipper Pat Cummins and spinner Mayank Markande broke the back of the Bengaluru chase with five wickets between them. Batters ruled at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium as Hyderabad smashed the most sixes in an IPL innings, with 22 hits flying over the fence. After his departure Klaasen took charge with his 31-ball blitz. The South African was nearly as punishing as Head as he smashed the ball to all parts of the ground before being dismissed by Lockie Ferguson.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Record Highest Total Travis Head Heinrich Klaasen Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dinesh Karthik Pat Cummins Mayank Markande

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pat Cummins's Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Punjab Kings by Two RunsPat Cummins bowled Jonny Bairstow for a duck and took a brilliant catch to dismiss Sam Curran as Sunrisers Hyderabad won the match against Punjab Kings by two runs.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

‘Still got it’: Pom’s face says it all after big miss in Kohli’s World Cup statementIPL: Spencer Johnson has taken two-wickets in his IPL debut for the Titans.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

BREAKING: Huge names dumped in CA shake-up as bolter earns shock call upCricket: A blistering knock of 62 from Travis Head has led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to the largest total in IPL history against the Mumbai Indians

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Snubbed Aussie’s career hanging by thread; selectors’ big nod to next Mitch Marsh: Winners and LosersIPL: Catch all 18 sixes in Sunrisers Hyderabad's record total of 277 against the Mumbai Indians.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Travis Head stars as IPL records tumble in 523-run gameTravis Head led the charge for Hyderabad Sunrisers and captain Pat Cummins took two wickets in a record-breaking T20 victory over Mumbai Indians

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

WA cricket dynasty reaches new heights with Shield three-peatIPL: David Warner and Mitch Marsh opened for the Dehli Capitals while Pat Cummins' Sunrisers fell to Mitch Starc's Knight Riders.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »