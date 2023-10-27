Sunrise host Nat Barr ‘cuts to commercial break’ over guest’s wild claim

Sunrise host Nat Barr has jokingly cut short her interview with Peter V’landys over the rugby league boss’s claims to supremacy over the AFL. The ARL Commission chairman is in Washington after he was invited to attend a White House state dinner, hosted by US President Joe Biden, as a guest of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Nat Barr ‘cuts to commercial break’ over guest’s claim.

“Measure it by the eyeballs of the sport, rugby league is way ahead and no one can argue with that, so the sign is extremely accurate. “My friends down south (in Victoria) should put the toys back in the cot, especially Jeff Kennett. I don’t think he’s got many toys left he’s thrown so many out. “We are the most viewed sport in Australia, the sign is correct, and they should pick their game up.” But questions remained.

