Sudanese People Face Catastrophic Suffering in The Forgotten Crisis

Omnia Elgunaid can hear the warplanes and shelling from her village in south Al Gezira, Sudan. "We are living under siege, there is no way to go out," she told SBS News. "We have limited food and lifesaving medicine for chronic diseases are non-existent. No form of healthcare is present." "We are living with no protection from the army or the security forces – the militia men come and go as they wish, take whatever they want. They've killed many people out of spite in nearby villages.

" Elgunaid is describing what the World Health Organization has dubbed "The Forgotten Crisis," as it warns the Sudanese people continue to face suffering on a scale that is "catastrophic". It is anything but forgotten for Elgunaid. "We are now stranded, homeless and helpless," she said. "If left unresolved I know hundreds of thousands will die, including myself." "This is an SOS." Elgunaid said she has lost touch with her feelings. "There are no tangible sources of hop





