Stunning Northern Lights Display and Sunset Panorama

A 300-degree panorama featuring the setting sun and an intense northern lights display. The photographer writes: ‘Embarking on a three-month journey from Italy to the great north, you anticipate witnessing incredible sights, but this trip surpassed all my expectations. Arriving at Senja Island we encountered the most powerful northern lights of the year, exactly as predicted.

The horizon is glowing with the light of the setting sun – in September it sets at 11pm – painting the sky in vibrant shades of green, purple, and red.’‘What a crazy night it was in northern Germany on 25 September! It’s still hard to believe that I witnessed such a strong aurora show this far south from the polar circle. It began with a faint glow on the horizon around 10pm and intensified over time. The live view of my camera displayed the greens quite well, though they weren’t visible to the naked eye. Later, as the reds and pinkish/purple tones emerged, the colours became clearly visible to the human eye. At a certain point, everything in the sky seemed to explod





Las Vegas Grand Prix to Take Place Under LightsFormula 1 fans will have a rare chance to enjoy grand prix racing in the early evening thanks to a curly call from event organisers. The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place under lights on a Saturday at 10pm, making it the latest race start ever in F1 history.

