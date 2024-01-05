HEAD TOPICS

Study suggests seizures may be linked to sudden unexplained deaths in childhood

  • 📰 SBSNews
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 31 sec. here
  • 8 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 37%
  • Publisher: 89%

A study published in the journal Neurology suggests that seizures may be linked to sudden unexplained deaths in childhood (SUCD). Researchers have found that some of these deaths might be related to seizures based on the analysis of crib videos. The study highlights the need for further research and understanding of Sudden Unexplained Child Death.

Study, Seizures, Sudden Unexplained Deaths, Childhood, Neurology, Research

A study has just been published by the journal Neurology on the tragedy of sudden unexplained deaths in childhood (SUCD). Researchers believe at least some of those deaths might be linked to seizures. Crib video shows the toddler in pyjamas playing happily as his parents and sister sang “Wheels on the Bus” with his twin brother. The tot had become one of several hundred seemingly healthy U-S toddlers and pre-schoolers each year who suddenly die in their sleep.

Dr Orrin Devinsky, an NYU neurologist, says little is known about Sudden Unexplained Child Death. "SIDS is extraordinarily well known

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.