Study Shows 57 Producers Responsible for 80% of Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The historical record encompasses 122 entities linked to 72% of all the fossil fuel and cement CO2 emissions since the start of the industrial revolution. Analysis reveals many big producers increased output of fossil fuels and related emissions in seven years after Paris climate deal.

A mere 57 oil, gas, coal and cement producers are directly linked to 80% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions since the 2016 Paris climate agreement, a study has shown.

