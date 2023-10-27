Study of seismic testing used in offshore oil, gas and energy industries finds lobsters 'concussed' in WA

Seismic testing critical to Western Australia's offshore oil, gas and energy industries is dazing, and potentially killing, the state's valuable western rock lobsters, a new study has found.They found a likely 30 per cent initial mortality rate, and modified lobster behaviourThe practice is essential to offshore oil and gas exploration and the construction of wind turbines, and involves firing powerful air guns, creating soundwaves that penetrate the ocean floor.

Offshore crustaceans scientist Simon de Lestang studied the behaviour of lobsters after they were exposed to seismic testing conducted offshore, in shallow water south of Geraldton. "We found that any lobsters, out of the group of lobsters that had experienced the airguns from the seismic survey, took significantly longer to stand up again, as if they were a bit concussed, if you will, or dazed."The lobsters exposed to the seismic testing were compared to a control group placed in a pot 10 kilometres from where the testing occurred.

While he could not be certain the lobsters had died, Dr de Lestang said it was the most likely scenario. "Oil and gas is worth so much more money that they're trying to open up new reserves and try and understand sea floor habitats there. headtopics.com

Read more:

abcnews »

Red-dirt billionaires in race for ‘white gold’Western Australia’s mining billionaires are scrambling for the state’s new gold rush: lithium. Read more ⮕

Red-dirt billionaires in race for ‘white gold’Western Australia’s mining billionaires are scrambling for the state’s new gold rush: lithium. Read more ⮕

Red-dirt billionaires in race for ‘white gold’Western Australia’s mining billionaires are scrambling for the state’s new gold rush: lithium. Read more ⮕

Australia-US relations: The full guest list for President Biden’s state dinner with AustraliaThe Bidens invited more than 300 guests, including business leaders, musicians, athletes and prominent Australian-Americans. Read more ⮕

Australia inflation: Will the Reserve Bank of Australia bow to political pressure?The big question is whether the RBA can resist political interference to lift the cash rate in November. Read more ⮕

Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Western Australia says critical minerals mining projects at risk from Albanese government’s Environmental Protection AustraliaInvestment and jobs in Western Australia’s resources sector are at risk from the Albanese government’s environmental protection laws, industry warns. Read more ⮕