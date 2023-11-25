Students on Christmas Island Embrace Islamic School

On a warm summer day, students of all ages from the only school on Christmas Island rush on their bikes and segways to the air-conditioned comfort of the Islamic school on the foreshore overlooking the Indian Ocean. Housed in what was a building to treat wounded soldiers during World War Two when Japanese forces occupied the island in 1942, the madrasa, as it is known in Arabic, has been running for decades, with former students now teachers.

Year 11 student Ismail Ibrahim loves reciting Surah Yasin from the Quran which his teacher Azli Albashri, 40, explains is the heart of the holy book. Albashri is more of a friend and confidant to the teenagers who come to class voluntarily where the language of instruction is Malay. "Between our parents and us was the language barrier. My parents used to get caned at school for speaking any other language than English under British rule," he told the Australian Associated Press in the island's only mosque. "For me, I always tell my kids as soon as you walk into my door, you speak our mother tongue





