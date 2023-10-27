Stuart Broad spills details on heated Ashes clash with Pat Cummins after controversial Alex Carey stumping of Jonny Bairstow

England antagonist Stuart Broad called Australia captain Pat Cummins an ‘absolute disgrace’ to his face in the midst of the Lord’s firestorm sparked by Jonny Bairstow’s infamous dismissal during the second Ashes Test in July. Alex Carey’s legal but controversial stumping of Bairstow ignited the series on the final day of a thrilling Lord’s Test that Australia went on to win. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Aussie cricketers on the hilarious lunch after that Bairstow stumping.

It’s an incident that periodically gets brought up of Broad, particularly by Australians, with which the champion quick has said he is more than comfortable. But in the heat of the moment, the 37-year-old said Cummins’ retort to his sledge extracted more steam from his ears. “That (comment) upset me a bit,” Broad said. “In that series, 21 of the 24 players who nicked off didn’t walk straight away.

Australia Headlines

Read more:

7NewsAustralia »

Aussie cricket great Stuart MacGill faces court over alleged 1kg coke dealAussie cricket great Stuart MacGill faces court over alleged 1kg coke deal Read more ⮕

Ex-cricketer Stuart Macgill in court on cocaine supply chargeFormer Test cricketer Stuart MacGill has appeared in court for the first time after being charged with cocaine supply in the lead-up to his purported kidnapping. Read more ⮕

‘Absolute disgrace’: Ashes villain’s shock Cummins reveal over infamous Lord’s incident‘Absolute disgrace’: Ashes villain’s shock Cummins reveal over infamous Lord’s incident Read more ⮕

Mitch Marsh addresses baffling uniform mistake as Cricket World Cup ODI cap features Shaun Marsh’s No.1657NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Best Click Frenzy sale: Antler luggage label marks down prices by 30 per cent for Click Frenzy7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Mitsubishi previews electrified Delica people mover - and Australia is interested7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕