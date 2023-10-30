Strong Retail Sales and Unrelated Events Push Reserve Bank to Raise Interest Rates

A rush for the new $1500 iPhone, the federal government’s cheap medicines policy and a bout of good gardening weather may have sealed the case for the Reserve Bank to take official interest rates to a 12-year high.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Monday showed the value of retail sales lifted by a much stronger than expected 0.9 per cent in September, led by a big increase in purchases through the nation’s department stores.

Sales of the iPhone 15 contributed to a larger-than-expected lift in the value of retail sales across the country in September. A series of unrelated one-off events contributed to the result that forced financial markets to sharply shorten the odds of a rate increase next week. The release of the new iPhone – which was released in the second half of the month – contributed to a 1.5 per cent jump in the value of new household goods.

Sales of medicines jumped as people brought forward their purchases to take advantage of the federal government’sThe bureau also noted a lift in clothing sales as the warm September contributed to retailers selling early summer season stock. The weather was also a factor in people heading to gardening centres to purchase equipment, mulch and plants.

While September was the strongest month since January, on a smoothed trend basis the past year has been the worst since the bureau started collating retail sales data in 1982. ANZ economists Madeline Dunk and Adelaide Timbrell said the numbers supported a rate increase by the Reserve Bank next week to take the official cash rate from 4.1 to 4.35 per cent.

“The fact that it has taken 10 months to get back to this level highlights the underlying weakness in the retail sector right now, particularly given the rapid pace of population growth,” they said.

